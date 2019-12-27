Man in his 60s dies in Outaouais fire, say police

Police in Quebec are investigating a house fire that killed a man in his 60s overnight in Messines, Que.

The man's roommate escaped the fire and called 911 for help around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sûreté du Québec says.

Firefighters were unable to reach the man before he died.

The fire completely destroyed the house located just off Highway 105.

At this time, investigators do not suspect arson.

Messines is a municipality about 96 kilometres north of Ottawa.