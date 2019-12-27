Skip to Main Content
Man in his 60s dies in Outaouais fire, say police
Police in Quebec are investigating a fire that killed a man in his 60s overnight in Messines, Que.

Firefighters recovered the man's body early Friday morning

Sûreté du Québec says a man in his 60s died in a house fire in Messines, Que. (Submitted by the Sûreté du Québec )

The man's roommate escaped the fire and called 911 for help around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sûreté du Québec says.

Firefighters were unable to reach the man before he died.

The fire completely destroyed the house located just off Highway 105.

At this time, investigators do not suspect arson.

Messines is a municipality about 96 kilometres north of Ottawa.

with files from Radio-Canada

