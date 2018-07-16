Cornwall hospital under siege from rogue falcon

Staff, patients and even passersby have to be on alert near the Cornwall Community Hospital or they may end up paying a visit to the emergency wing.

A family of Merlin falcons is using a nearby cemetery as its nesting grounds and one of the falcons has been aggressively defending its young — dive-bombing and screeching at anyone who wanders too close.

"I've done a lot of things at the hospital, but have never had to deal with a bird situation like this," said the hospital's vice president of support services, Alan Greig, on CBC's Ontario Morning.

'A little crafty'

"You can hear it off in the distance when you get close, warning you to stay away. If you don't, if you get closer that's when it starts coming at you and boy can it fly, it really is a fast bird."

There was even an incident where a staff member was cut by one of the falcons, forcing them to be attended by doctors, Greig said.

A staff parking lot sits adjacent to the cemetery where the nest is, and the hospital has advised its employees to start carrying umbrellas as protection.

The City of Cornwall has put up signs near the cemetery where the falcon has nested. The cemetery is across from the Cornwall Community Hospital. (Twitter/@CityofCornwall)

The City of Cornwall has also put up warning signs and even brought in a falconer to try and capture the bird, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

"The bird is a little crafty, as soon as it saw that net, it, it didn't want to come down. It just sat up in a branch staring at us," Greig chuckled.

The Ministry of Natural Resources — which was also involved in the failed capture — thought about attempting to move the nest, but the falconer said it would be best to just wait it out, according to Greig.

"He felt seven to 10 days and they'd be gone. So we're about the 10-day mark right now, so I'm hoping it will disappear."