Merivale Road collision leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck on Merivale Road near Carling Avenue shortly before 7 p.m., according to Ottawa paramedics. 

Ottawa paramedics say they received the call at 6:45 p.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening condition. (Submitted)

A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck on Merivale Road near Carling Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Ottawa paramedics. 

The person was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit with life-threatening injuries. 

Police closed a section of Merivale between Carling and Coldrey avenues. It has since reopened.

