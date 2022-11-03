Merivale Road collision leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck on Merivale Road near Carling Avenue shortly before 7 p.m., according to Ottawa paramedics.
The person was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit with life-threatening injuries.
Police have closed a section of Merivale between Carling and Coldrey Avenues.
Crews from the Ottawa Fire Services also attended the scene.