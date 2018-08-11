Merivale Road closing under Highway 417 for 10 weeks

Merivale Road will be closed in both directions between Island Park Drive and Carling Avenue for about 10 weeks starting Monday, Aug. 13, at 6 a.m., according to the city.

The Ministry of Transportation is widening Highway 417 between Maitland Avenue and Island Park Drive, as well as widening the Merivale Road Bridge, the city said.

The sidewalk on the east side of Merivale Road will remain open to pedestrians during construction.

There will be signed detours in place for drivers and cyclists. Cyclists will be able to follow the detour or walk their bikes along the sidewalk.

Bus stops along Merivale will not be affected by the road closure and there will be no service disruptions for OC Transpo routes 80 and 81, which will continue service to Westgate Mall.