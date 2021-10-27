Police watchdog investigating crash outside Merivale Mall

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into what happened when an Ottawa police officer hit a man with their vehicle outside the Merivale Mall Tuesday night.

The SIU said in a tweet the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. outside the mall west of downtown. A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The officer was responding to a call to an emergency call at a business in the mall, said the SIU. Ottawa police originally told Radio-Canada that officers were responding to a call about a theft.

The unit invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Three of its investigators will be talking to the officer under investigation and witnesses, including two other officers. The SIU asks anyone with information to call 1-800-787-8529 or to upload video on its website.