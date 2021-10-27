Police watchdog investigating crash outside Merivale Mall
Man seriously injured when he was struck by Ottawa police officer's vehicle
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into what happened when an Ottawa police officer hit a man with their vehicle outside the Merivale Mall Tuesday night.
The SIU said in a tweet the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. outside the mall west of downtown. A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The officer was responding to a call to an emergency call at a business in the mall, said the SIU. Ottawa police originally told Radio-Canada that officers were responding to a call about a theft.
The unit invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
Three of its investigators will be talking to the officer under investigation and witnesses, including two other officers. The SIU asks anyone with information to call 1-800-787-8529 or to upload video on its website.