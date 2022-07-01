Man, 65, killed in crash at Merivale and Baseline

A man is dead after a truck and an SUV collided Friday morning at the intersection of Merivale and Baseline roads.

Patrol officers responded to the crash just before 11 a.m., Ottawa police said in a media release Friday afternoon.

The two vehicles involved were a black Ford F150 pulling an orange trailer and a red Dodge Journey, police said.

The 65-year-old driver of the Dodge Journey was pronounced dead at hospital.

Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who might have seen the crash or captured it on their dashcam.

The intersection reopened late Friday afternoon.