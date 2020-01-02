Pudgy Thai pup flown to Ottawa for surgery now seeking permanent home

The journey of a dog who travelled across the globe to Ottawa for excess skin removal surgery is almost over, as volunteers begin the search for her forever home.

Mercedes, whose breed and age are unknown, had been living in a Bangkok food market until last year, where she was gawked at by tourists because she was so large she couldn't stand.

She'd been dropped off at the food market in a Mercedes Benz and adopted by one of the vendors. When that vendor died, the others stepped in to help feed her, but they may have overdid it: she couldn't move under her own weight, and the vendors had to eventually bring her food to her.

Mercedes was flown to Canada from Thailand to undergo excess skin removal surgery. Now, volunteers are hoping she'll soon have a permanent home. (Laura Osman/CBC)

'Come a long way'

Rescuers found her and helped her lose roughly 50 kilograms, but that left her with excess skin. Volunteers then brought her to Ottawa last year, where a veterinary surgeon agreed to take her case.

Now, after her first surgery in September, her foster mother Dacey Traill said she's thriving.

"She's definitely come a long way," Traill said.

Volunteer donors put $4,000 toward Mercedes' flight, surgery and medication. The surgery reshaped the bottom half of her body and removed more than two kilograms of excess skin, but the recovery wasn't easy — she had to wear a cone for months and nearly lost her tail.

Mercedes the dog weighed more than 50 kilograms when she was rescued by a Taiwanese shelter. (Supplied)

Now that's she's healed, Mercedes has far more mobility than she's presumably had in years.

"She can sit like a normal dog, lay down, get up and down like a normal dog should," Traill said. "And these were things she couldn't do before."

She can also wag her tail when she's happy, another thing she couldn't do before under the weight of her extra skin.

Mercedes had to wear a cone for months after the surgery, which removed all the excess skin from her back side. (Supplied)

More surgery possible

But Mercedes still has extra skin along both sides of her body and on her neck. The volunteers who fundraised for her first surgery are hoping to raise enough cash for one more, which would remove the irritated skin on her left side.

"She'll still have the cowl neck and some extra skin on her right side, so she'll always be a little bit funny looking," said Geneviève Smith, who has taken the lead on fundraising for Mercedes.

They still need about $3,000 for that next surgery, which will involve removing all the excess skin along Mercedes' left side. In the meantime, they're looking forward to the end of Mercedes' journey and trying to find her a permanent home.

Traill considered keeping her, calling her a member of the family, but feels that Mercedes will thrive in a home where she's the only pet.

Dacey Traill, Mercedes' foster mom, says she will be sad to see the pup go but hopes she finds a home where she can get all the love she deserves. (Laura Osman/CBC)

"I would love for all this journey to be for the perfect ending, which would be for her to find a forever home that can love her right through her retirement and just make up for the rough start she had in life," Smith said.

She knows there are lots of people who don't understand sinking so much money into a dog — let alone one flown in from a world away. And while she would never want tax dollars to be spent on the dog's flights or surgery, Smith said she still feels Mercedes' cause is a worthy one.

"I just think she deserves all the attention that she clearly loves to get," she said.