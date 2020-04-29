Skip to Main Content
Your questions about mental health and COVID-19
Ottawa·Q&A

Each week, CBC Ottawa is hosting a live Q&A to help answer your questions during the pandemic. On Wednesday, The Royal's Emily Deacon will be on hand with advice on coping with the emotional toll of COVID-19.

CBC News ·
The Royal's Emily Deacon gives advice on how to handle the emotional impact of COVID-19. 0:00

How are you coping with COVID-19? From isolation to job losses to uncertainty about the future, many of us are struggling with mental health during this pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, CBC Ottawa is hosting a live Q&A to answer your questions on the psychological impact of the virus and its fallout.

The Royal Ottawa Health Care Group's Emily Deacon is on hand to share advice on handling your emotions during this time. She is a registered social worker and director at the mental health centre who's hearing from a lot of people in this city who are feeling anxious.

Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan is hosting the series on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news each Wednesday. It's also live on our website, on Twitter and Facebook.

If you have questions you'd like to send in, you can do it on our Facebook page.

In a new Angus Reid survey, nearly half of Canadians said their mental health was suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 3:14

If you or someone you know are struggling, below are links to some resources that can help.

Anyone in the Ottawa area can call the distress line for free at 613-238-3311.

People in the Outaouais can reach the Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region by calling 1-866-676-1080, toll-free. 

