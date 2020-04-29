Your questions about mental health and COVID-19

How are you coping with COVID-19? From isolation to job losses to uncertainty about the future, many of us are struggling with mental health during this pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, CBC Ottawa is hosting a live Q&A to answer your questions on the psychological impact of the virus and its fallout.

The Royal Ottawa Health Care Group's Emily Deacon is on hand to share advice on handling your emotions during this time. She is a registered social worker and director at the mental health centre who's hearing from a lot of people in this city who are feeling anxious.

If you or someone you know are struggling, below are links to some resources that can help.

Anyone in the Ottawa area can call the distress line for free at 613-238-3311.

People in the Outaouais can reach the Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region by calling 1-866-676-1080, toll-free.