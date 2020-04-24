Are you struggling with your mental health during COVID-19?

It's an understatement to say the pandemic has upended our daily lives. From being cooped up inside to coping with the onslaught of bad news, many of us are feeling the effects on our mental health.

Are you struggling with the emotional impact of this virus? CBC Ottawa wants to hear from you.

Each Wednesday, we're hosting a new series where we ask an expert to address your questions about the impact of COVID-19 on your life, from finances to psychology to juggling kids and work.

Last week, you shared your stories of the financial toll of the virus. This Wednesday, we're focusing on the psychological impact of self-isolation.

Maybe you struggle with anxiety and aren't sure how to handle it all.

The Royal's Emily Deacon is a registered social worker. On Wednesday, April 29, she'll answer your questions about how to handle mental health struggles during COVID-19. (Submitted by Emily Deacon)

Maybe you've had difficulties with drinking in the past and want suggestions about how to avoid falling back into old patterns.

Maybe you're worried about a friend who lives alone, and don't know how best to reach out.

We want to hear your stories and your worries. On Wednesday, April 29, The Royal's Emily Deacon will be on hand to give advice on how to handle the emotional impact of COVID-19, and what, as a social worker, she's been hearing about how people in this city are coping.

You can check it out on CBC Ottawa's website, on our Facebook page and on our Twitter feed. Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan will host the series live on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news.

Email us your questions, here.