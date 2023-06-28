Mental crisis phoneline cannot wait, Ottawa councillor says

City staff and community partners got a resounding vote of confidence on their plan to roll out an alternative to 911 for calls about mental health issues, but some worry that a year is too long to wait for the new service.

The program — similar to one rolled out in parts of Toronto — will create a new phone number for people in crisis, complete with a triaging and dispatch system.

Staff hope it will ensure the Ottawa Police Service handles fewer of the calls and will improve follow-up by providing ongoing support and help people before their issues escalate.

"This is incredibly important. This is a systemic change," said Coun. Laura Dudas, chair of the community services committee. "What we will see is it won't be police that always arrive first on scene. It's going to be professionals [with] mental care expertise."

Councillors also heard from representatives of community groups that will help create and facilitate the programming.

Michelle James of the Ottawa Black Mental Health Coalition says this change will help make sure people find help before reaching a crisis. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"If you think of mental health and wellness as a cliff and people falling off it, we are only treating the people at the bottom," said Michelle James, a co-ordinator with the Ottawa Black Mental Health Coalition.

"What we're talking about is not just creating a safety net to catch people when they're falling. We're talking about building a wall at the top of the cliff to prevent people from going over it."

Needed 'desperately'

Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster said the mental health crisis is the number one issue for people in her ward.

"These are compassionate residents — some of whom have lived in Centretown for 20, 30 years — who are saying 'I've never seen it this bad,'" she said.

"People feel powerless, because they don't know how to help."

She pointed to issues like overdoses and tainted drugs, where residents may be hesitant to call police officers but eager to help their neighbours.

But Troster also cautioned staff that residents who are left waiting may lose patience.

"I'm also getting a lot of demands for more policing, for another police station on Somerset Street, for more carceral solutions to what we know is a mental health and addiction and homelessness crisis that needs to be addressed at the source," she said.

Clara Freire, interim general manager of community and social services at the City of Ottawa, says city staff realize there is a crisis. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Clara Freire, the city's interim general manager of community and social services, said the city is committed to rolling out the prototype service by the beginning of July 2024. But she agreed to update councillors on potential options to accelerate the program via a memo this September.

"I would caution, though, that we don't want to rush," she said. "We also want to ensure that our partners in public health, Ontario health, Solicitor General do come to the table with financial solutions [so] that we can then expand it."

Freire said getting persuasive data will require ensuring the city has the right approach and resources.

She emphasized that staff must also ensure clinical services are available to people who may be referred through the program.

"We must rely on other organizations that are funded by other levels of government," she said. "We know there's a crisis."