Mennonites return to aid in flood effort

Working alongside the military and civilian volunteers, members of the Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) have played an important role in responding to this spring's flooding in the Ottawa area.

This is the third time in the past three years that MDS has been deployed here.

Its members helped with the response to the devastating floods in 2017, and returned in 2018 after several tornadoes sowed destruction across the region.

Osiah Horst, secretary of the Ontario unit of the Mennonite Disaster Service, told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday that they've met some of the same people each year.

Osiah Horst said it's important for the community to give back. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Horst met a flood victim in west Ottawa in 2017, met up with him again as they volunteered to secure homes following the tornadoes in 2018, and is helping him again with this year's flooding.

"He has become a friend in the process. He knows I'm here.... It is beautiful, the people that we get to know. We keep saying, 'We have to quit meeting like this, but it sure is nice to meet you again.'"

Horst said giving back is important to the community.

His own son was motivated to join the service after he received assistance following a house fire in 2008, and his other son's family has been helped by people "bending over backwards" as his granddaughter waits for a heart transplant.

Lester Weber is the leader of the Mennonite Disaster Service team helping out with flood relief work in Constance Bay. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

"How can we not be there to help others?" Horst asked. "We think that we are able to offer hope to people when things seem hopeless."

Members of the service are often assisted by their Mennonite employers, who are used to the idea of the disaster service.

"So they support these young men. Some of them will pay their wages even as they take their time off. Others are here on vacation time," Horst said.