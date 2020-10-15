Pink delivery robots to get the boot, committee decides

The sixth day of a downtown occupation remained the number one issue in town, the City of Ottawa's transportation committee agreed, but they still decided to push on with business Wednesday and addressed a different, much smaller vehicle that's taking up space.

In recent days, residents have noticed pink robots delivering goods on their final trip to a customer's front door.

Coun. Shawn Menard, who represents Capital ward, tabled a motion asking city staff to remind any companies using the micro-utility devices that Ontario's Highway Traffic Act does not permit the devices on streets, sidewalks or bike paths.

Those pink delivery robots are NOT allowed on streets yet, Menard points out in a motion. <br><br>Transportation committee approved asking <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> staff to tell any businesses using them (or thinking of using them) they're not permitted on roads, sidewalks, bike paths etc. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/f4pZl1QMC8">pic.twitter.com/f4pZl1QMC8</a> —@KatePorterCBC

At the meeting's outset there was some debate as to whether to hold the meeting at all. Coun. Mathieu Fleury moved to adjourn, saying he needed to deal with the "chaos" on the streets of his Rideau-Vanier ward caused by the trucks.

Menard offered to postpone his motion, saying even though it was "fairly urgent" it paled in comparison to an "untenable" situation in the downtown core.

Committee voted 7 to 4 to hold its meeting, and Menard received unanimous approval for his motion.

This motion directs city staff to communicate with companies using the devices to remind them they're not permitted. It now goes to full council.

Toronto banned micro devices

The committee's chair, Coun. Tim Tierney, said the city was never asked to give permission to use the robots. The city is also hearing concerns about maintaining accessibility.

Toronto had seen pink robots on its streets last fall delivering restaurant orders. Toronto's city council approved a ban in December 2021 while imposing fines of $150.

For his part, Tierney said he doesn't currently favour their use in Ottawa after seeing what's happened in other cities.

Last fall, the Ministry of Transportation asked for feedback on whether regulations should change to permit the remote-controlled delivery devices.

Any changes to the Highway Traffic Act would need to come from the provincial government, and only then would the city study the use of the devices, according to Phil Landry, the city's manager of traffic services.

The founder of the company behind the pink robots did not immediately return requests for comment.