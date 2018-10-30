Not too bright: Wanted men nabbed riding without bike lights
Warrants out for suspects, 33 and 35, in separate crimes
Police in Kingston, Ont., arrested two men wanted in separate crimes early Tuesday morning when officers noticed them riding bicycles without lights.
On Oct. 18, police were called to a woman's home after a 33-year-old man who was refusing to leave allegedly hit her in the jaw and stomach.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer stopped the man for riding a bicycle without a light. According to Ontario's Highway Traffic Act, you must have a white light on the front of your bike and a red rear light or reflector.
Upon identifying the man and realizing there was a warrant for his arrest, the officer took him into custody. The man was charged with assault and breaching probation.
In an unrelated incident in November 2017, a 35-year-old man staying with a friend allegedly stole the victim's debit card, then made over $500 in purchases over the following days.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, that suspect was also stopped for riding his bike with no lights. He was arrested and now faces four charges including theft and possession of a debit card obtained by an offence.