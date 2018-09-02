3 arrested after shots fired from vehicle

Ottawa police have charged three men in their 20s after investigating a report of gunfire near the South Keys Shopping Centre.

At around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police received a tip that someone had fired shots from a vehicle in the area around Bank Street and Hunt Club Road.

Officers spotted the suspected vehicle and tried to pursue it, the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned on a side street, police said.

With the help of a police dog, the officers were able to locate the three men nearby and arrest them.

The men have been charged with various weapons-related offences, police said. Only one of the men was charged with discharging a firearm.

As of Sunday evening there had been no reports of any injuries, police said.