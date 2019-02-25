Stanley Cup coming 'very soon' Melnyk says after Stone trade

Within an hour of news that his team had traded top-scoring forward Mark Stone to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Senators owner Eugene Melnyk promised to bring the Stanley Cup home to Ottawa "very soon."

Melynk was spotted on Parliament Hill shortly after the 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline passed. Stone's trade marked the final move for the Senators, who sent three of their best players packing.

"We're rebuilding and hoping to bring a Stanley Cup very soon. That's what we're trying to do," Melnyk said during a brief exchange with CBC as he got into a waiting SUV in front of Centre Block.

It's not known what Melnyk was doing on the Hill.

From left, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, general manager Pierre Dorion and head coach Guy Boucher at Canadian Tire Centre for the team's annual skate for kids on Dec. 20, 2018. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The Senators also traded Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Former captain Erik Karlsson went to San Jose in September.

The team has received a slew of young prospects and draft picks in return their stars. For Stone, the Senators acquired prospect Erik Brannstrom, centre Oscar Lindberg and a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Melnyk's comments come as the team sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, and the plan to bring a new arena to LeBreton Flats Ottawa remains in limbo.

