Karlssons welcome baby girl

Erik and Melinda Karlsson are the proud parents of a baby girl.

The former Ottawa Senators captain, now a defenceman with the San Jose Sharks, shared the good news in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

"It hasn't been easy but after the rain finally our little rainbow arrived. Love you both more than I could ever imagine," he wrote.

Current and former teammates including Derick Brassard and Chris Wideman congratulated the couple online.

The Karlssons haven't shared their daughter's name.

Karlsson was still with the Senators in March 2018 when the couple's infant son, Axel, was stillborn

The Senators host the Sharks Oct. 27 in the team's only visit to Ottawa of the regular season.