Murder charge laid in south Ottawa shooting

Ottawa police have charged an 18-year-old with first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in January after the accused was shot in a separate incident Thursday night.

Police have been searching for suspects for seven months since Mehdi El-Hajj Hassan, 20, was found shot in the area of Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive.

Then on Thursday night, two people were shot in the area of Heatherington and Albion roads. The victims tried to flee the area, colliding with parked cars before flagging down paramedics, police say.

One of the victims was then arrested and charged with killing Hassan, but police can't name him because he was 17 at the time of the shooting in January.

The accused also faces firearms charges unrelated to the killing, police say.

Homicide investigators believe he didn't act alone and seek the public's help to find other suspects.

Anyone with information can call that unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493, or reach out to Crime Stoppers.