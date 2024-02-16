Meet the other Ottawa curling team at this year's Scotties

Cassandra de Groot, left, and Calissa Daly, right, pose for a photo on the curling ice at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. They're headed to the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts as part of the Ottawa-based Danielle Inglis rink. (Tracy Fuller/CBC)

When the action gets underway at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts today, Ottawa will be well represented on the ice — even more so than in previous years.

Unsurprisingly, the Rachel Homan rink will be there, making their 10th appearance in Canada's national women's curling championship.

But this time around, there's a different local team representing Ontario.

The Danielle Inglis foursome, which curls out of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, won the provincial championships last month, securing their first ever berth at the Scotties.

They didn't actually have to beat Homan — a former world champion and one of Canada's most accomplished curlers — in the tournament, as Homan's rink had already qualified for the Scotties as a wild card.

DANIELLE INGLIS FOR THE WIN<a href="https://twitter.com/TeamInglis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamInglis</a> is now Team Ontario at the Scotties in Calgary after defeating Carly Howard 8-7.<br><br>It’s <a href="https://twitter.com/inglisdanielle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@inglisdanielle</a> first Ontario title. Many years sitting beside one another on the media bench. Now into the big show. Congratulations Danielle and team. <a href="https://t.co/htxXCjy6yA">pic.twitter.com/htxXCjy6yA</a> —@Devin_Heroux

"I honestly just think it's exciting to be in the same category as Team Homan," said Calissa Daly, who throws second stones for Inglis, in a recent interview with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"I've obviously admired them since I started curling ... it's exciting to be at a similar calibre as those amazing athletes."

Ranked 6th in Canada

Over the next week, 18 teams from across the country will be competing at the Canada Olympic Park in Calgary for the right to represent Canada at the world championships next month in Nova Scotia.

The Inglis rink comes into the Scotties ranked sixth in the country. The Homan team, which curls out of the Ottawa Curling Club, is currently ranked number one.

Daly told Ottawa Morning how she took up the sport as a young girl with her brother, after he had a non-fatal heart attack and was diagnosed with a rare familial disorder known as arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia, or ARVD.

"I think with my personality, it was never not going to be competitive," said Daly, who also has the condition.

"From the start, I was fantasizing about everything I could possibly do, whether it be the Scotties, whether it be the Olympics."

Rachel Homan, seen here in action earlier this year, will be making her 10th appearance at the Scotties. Her team's ranking meant they didn't have to go through the provincials to qualify, paving the way for the Inglis rink. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

'All on the same page'

For lead Cassandra de Groot, the Scotties qualification marks the pinnacle of a decade's worth of curling with Inglis.

"Danielle and I in the past had made it to provincial semifinals, finals. We knew what it took to get to the final, but we really needed to take it to the next level," she said.

"And I think [our current team is] just all on the same page with where our goals are, with our work ethic, with our ambition."

They'll soon find out if that hard work has paid off, as they take to the ice Saturday afternoon for their first match against British Columbia's Clancy Grandy. (The Homan rink, meanwhile, takes on Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories at the same time.)

The two Ottawa teams then square off Sunday against each other.

"I think there's so much tradition built into the Scotties," said Daly. "Having grown up watching the Scotties from the stands, or at home on TV — just to be a part of it, and the tradition, is huge."