Meet the man showcasing sand sculptures in his front yard

James W. Cook has loved making art since he was a child growing up in northern Ontario.

It was only after he lost his factory job in 2012 that he decided to turn his passion into a career, and he soon discovered his art didn't have to be bound to a canvas — he could use Mother Nature.

While he carves ice sculptures in the winter, on hot summer days like this long weekend, he builds sand sculptures. He moved to Ottawa in 2016 to be closer to both Winterlude and Gatineau's Festival Merveilles de Sable — which translates as "wonders of sand."

Last year, he found a studio for his work that's even closer to him — one right in front of his property in Vanier.

"A team of landscapers left behind a load of sand after they did something here and never came back for it. So I helped myself to it," he said.

Cook said he often doesn't know what he's sculpting until he begins building a foundation. "Sometimes I see [the idea] in the form," he said. (Submitted by James W. Cook)

Latvian landslide

There are many variables you can't control when working outdoors, but Cook said that's part of the fun.

"You think you're done or partly done and then you get a collapse, a landslide. When it happens at a gig, you try to complete it, but don't set your sights on winning the contest," he said.

That's exactly what happened to him last year at the Smiltis Skulpturu Park sand festival in Jelgava, Latvia.

"We had November weather the whole week there. It rained very heavily, and the project failed. But I think the experience of engaging in that offshore gig is priceless," he said.

Cook's sand sculpture at the the 2022 Smiltis Skulpturu Park sand festival in Jelgava, Latvia, was knocked down during the moody November weather, but he's determined to build another one up again. He's got applications in for the 2024 festival, as well as others in Denmark and Sweden. (Submitted by James W. Cook)

Being an artist in the 21st century

It's not just the temperamental nature of the outdoors that sculptors like Cook have to contend with. There's also the challenge of getting your work recognized.

Maria Saracino, president of the National Capital Network of Sculptors, said gone are the days of being sought out by art curators and having your work displayed in an art gallery.

"To be mildly successful in this business, you have to spend almost as much time on your computer promoting and marketing yourself as you are in your studio actually doing work. And this is where a lot of artists have a hard time," Saracino said.

In winter, Cook turns his attention to snow and ice. It can be hard on his hands and feet, and he's had numerous blisters and foot injuries to show for it. 'I just put on my parka and turn winter into an art medium,' he said. (Submitted by James W. Cook)

Cook said he realizes that, but for him, it's passion over profits, insisting that visual arts will remain as his "only hustle".

While Cook does post pictures of his sculptures on Facebook, Saracino said photographs don't do it justice.

"You really need to move around it to see it and experience the full effect," she said.