Affidavit alleges ex-police board member shared closed-door info with magazine publisher

A magazine publisher, who is being sued by former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly, alleges Coun. Carol Anne Meehan was his police board "confidante" and suggests he was privy to at least some of what happened in confidential meetings in sworn affidavits filed in Ontario Superior Court.

Earlier this week, Meehan resigned as a library trustee after she says she inadvertently shared secret information from an in-camera meeting about a possible library location.

Meehan did not answer questions from CBC News on whether she revealed in-camera police board information during her time on the civilian police oversight body.

In an emailed response, Meehan's assistant said she didn't "have any comment as this matter is currently before the court."

Meehan reached out to magazine, affidavit says

In a sworn affidavit filed in October 2021, Dan Donovan — editor and publisher of Ottawa Life Magazine — says between 2020 and 2021, the magazine was contacted by Meehan "on several occasions."

Former chief Sloly is suing Donovan and Darryl Davies, a Carleton University criminology instructor, for defamation after the magazine published a story about Ottawa police cases of misconduct. The affidavit was filed in support of Donovan's defence to the defamation claim.

In those repeated conversations with Meehan, Donovan says in his affidavit, Meehan expressed dismay at how then-acting board chair Sandy Smallwood was running the oversight body and how Sloly had dressed her down for the way she posed questions to him at board meetings.

"Meehan was also upset that Chief Sloly had inappropriately pulled her aside for a private discussion to dress her down because he didn't like the questions this member was asking him at Ottawa Police Service Board meetings or the manner in which the questions were being put to him," the affidavit reads.

Donovan says Meehan "felt [Sloly's] wrath because he was being questioned over specific cases that he claimed were operational and not appropriate to be raised by OPSB members."

Donovan said he tried to tell Meehan that Sloly reported to her, in her role as board member.

She explained the former chief would take matters in-camera when the board discussed all sensitive topics, including police contract negotiations, or claim that the issue was "operational" to stifle the board's ability to question him, according to the affidavit.

Coun. Carol Ann Meehan sits in an Ottawa Police Services Board meeting in 2019. (Laura Osman/CBC)

'Financial waste and possible irregularities'

"After that, I was contacted by Ms. Meehan on two other occasions over concerns [she] had regarding Ottawa Police Service Board discussions about financial improprieties and issues with the Ottawa Police Service budget, which the Ottawa Police Service Board wanted to keep confidential," Donovan said in the affidavit.

Donovan says his confidante told him of "financial waste and possible irregularities" in how much money the board was paying for legal fees and to victims of police misconduct.

Meehan was also concerned, he says, "about the money being spent from the Ottawa Police Service budget to pay the salaries of a large number of officers who were on fully paid suspension despite being criminally charged or facing misconduct charges."

Sloly launched the lawsuit against Donovan and Davies in June 2021.

He resigned as police chief on Feb. 15, amid the fallout from his handling of the convoy protest and allegations of bullying and volatile behaviour.

Meehan resigned from the police board during the protest. None of the members who sat on the police board at the start of the protest remain, they either resigned or were removed.