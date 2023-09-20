Medical officer of health urges vaccination as viral signals rise

With all signs pointing to rising rates of respiratory viruses in Ottawa, Ottawa's top doctor is urging older adults to get their updated COVID-19 and flu jabs.

Flu signals have been rising to match similar trends in COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

While it takes about two weeks for vaccines to take their full effect, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said it's not too late to get caught up before holiday gatherings.

"It's definitely worth it," Etches said.

According to Ottawa Public Health (OPH), there are currently more COVID-19 patients in hospital than at this time last year. The seven-day average for hospitalizations last week was 71, compared to 49 one year ago.

"Last year, we actually didn't have the same level of COVID in our wastewater, hospitalizations were lower, vaccinations were higher," Etches said.

"[This year] more people are gathering, fewer people are wearing masks. There are many variables, but given our current context, it is clear that more vaccination of older adults would help."

Of the patients newly admitted or already in hospital last week, more than 70 per cent are 60 or older.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches is urging Ottawans to get their updated COVID-19 and influenze shots, especially as holiday gatherings approach. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

According to OPH's December update, Ottawa's COVID-19 dashboard shows only 20 per cent of residents over the age of four have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past six months, up from nine per cent at the end of October.

Even if someone isn't certain if they've developed immunity from a recent infection, Etches said there's no harm from them getting the shot.

Pharmacies doing their part

Pharmacies currently account for nearly 70 per cent of vaccine doses administered in the city, according to Etches.

Jordan Clark, a pharmacist and owner of two Shoppers Drug Mart locations, said this year's vaccination campaign hasn't been met with the same level of urgency, but he said that could soon change.

"As we're seeing more cases in the community, a lot of people now know someone or have had a family member or colleague that's had COVID," Clark said.

"It's not been fun for them, and if they can do something to protect themselves ... they're going to do whatever they can to stay protected."

Ottawa pharmacist Jordan Clark, seen in 2021 photo, believes uptake will improve as people see those around them fall ill. (Olivier Plante/CBC)

Andrew Hanna, a compounding pharmacist with Pharmasave Avalon in Orléans, said patients want to know whether the new COVID-19 dose will offer better protection — it does — and if it can be combined with the flu shot — it can.

"People are looking to get protected," Hanna said, adding customers have also asked about the RSV vaccine, which requires a medical directive.

Hanna said many people at his location prefer the convenience of walk-in availability over online appointments. Family doctors and some community clinics are also providing shots.

OPH said it has distributed 155,200 doses of flu vaccine to health-care providers, and pharmacy distributors have delivered 210,320 doses to Ottawa pharmacies.

As of Nov. 30, OPH had administered 24,0304 doses of flu vaccine at its clinics.