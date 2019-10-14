Dogs killed, man rescued in west Ottawa fire

Two dogs died in an early morning fire on Meadowbreeze Drive in west Ottawa.

Firefighters managed to rescue the only person inside the home, a 24-year-old man, who was taken to hospital by paramedics to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The other dogs in the litter of two adults and five puppies survived and are now in the care of Ottawa bylaw officers, according to the Ottawa Fire Services news release.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen of the home, which is the middle unit in a row of townhouses.

They were called just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.