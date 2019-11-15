Skip to Main Content
Guns and gangs unit investigating bullet hole found in home
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating after a bullet hole was found inside a home on Meadowlands Drive Thursday evening.

Investigators with the guns and gangs found a shell casing outside the home on Meadowlands Drive. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/CBC)

The homeowner discovered the hole inside the house on the 1-100 block of Meadowlands. When officers arrived they found a shell casing outside the house.

Investigators said they don't know when the shooting took place, and have not discovered any possible victims.

They want to speak with anyone with information about the incident.

