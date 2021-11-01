Thrown object, not a bullet, damaged community centre window, police say
Police say mischief had nothing to do with equipment for vaccine clinics inside
Ottawa police have charged a man with mischief alleging he threw an object at a central Ottawa community centre Friday evening.
Police said in a news release Monday they had charged a 36-year-old man for an incident outside the McNabb Recreation Centre on Percy Street, which originally sparked Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson to tweet there had been a shooting.
Watson had also said this happened outside a "vaccination clinic" but he later corrected that tweet to say it was near a vaccine distribution centre.
Police had also said Friday the damage could have been from a firearm.
The investigation clearly showed it was not a bullet, police said, and they have no evidence any of the activities or services inside were the target.
The centre distributes items such as syringes, cotton balls and personal protective equipment to clinics, but not the actual vaccines doses, according to Ottawa Public Health. A pop-up COVID-19 test site was also running out of the centre at the time.
