Woman critically hurt in Renfrew County assault
A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after she was assaulted in a wooded area of McNab Braeside Township Thursday afternoon, and police say an arrest has been made.

Renfrew County OPP were called to a wooded area on Gunsmith Road — about 15 kilometres west of Arnprior — at about 3 p.m.

A woman with critical injuries was taken to hospital, along with a man who needed treatment for a medical condition, OPP said in a media release.

The man was later taken into custody and was expected to be charged with unspecified crimes at a court appearance Friday morning.

