Woman critically hurt in Renfrew County assault

A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after she was assaulted in McNab Braeside Township Thursday afternoon, and police say an arrest has been made.

Renfrew County OPP were called to a wooded area on Gunsmith Road — about 15 kilometres west of Arnprior — at about 3 p.m.

A woman with critical injuries was taken to hospital, along with a man who needed treatment for a medical condition, OPP said in a media release.

The man was later taken into custody and was expected to be charged with unspecified crimes at a court appearance Friday morning.