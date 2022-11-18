Murder charge laid in death of Kingston, Ont., man
Jahzerah Berndt, 88, was found dead at his home on McKendry Road Monday
After receiving "substantial assistance" from the public and other police agencies, Kingston Police say a 55-year-old man has been charged in connection to Monday night's death of 88-year-old Jahzerah Berndt.
Berndt was found dead at his home on McKendry Road in Glenburnie on Monday Nov. 14, where he lived alone, said police. Glenburnie is a community in the northern region of Kingston.
In an update, police say they executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of a 55-year-old man on Front Street in Belleville, as part of the homicide investigation.
The man has been charged with second-degree murder, carrying a weapon during the commission of an offence, and breach of probation.
Police are asking the public to help track the whereabouts of a vehicle they believe travelled from Belleville to Glenburnie and back between Nov. 12 and 13. It's described as a black, two-door 2005 GMC Jimmy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.