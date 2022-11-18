Murder charge laid in death of Kingston, Ont., man

After receiving "substantial assistance" from the public and other police agencies, Kingston Police say a 55-year-old man has been charged in connection to Monday night's death of 88-year-old Jahzerah Berndt.

Berndt was found dead at his home on McKendry Road in Glenburnie on Monday Nov. 14, where he lived alone, said police. Glenburnie is a community in the northern region of Kingston.

In an update, police say they executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of a 55-year-old man on Front Street in Belleville, as part of the homicide investigation.

The man has been charged with second-degree murder, carrying a weapon during the commission of an offence, and breach of probation.

Police are asking the public to help track the whereabouts of a vehicle they believe travelled from Belleville to Glenburnie and back between Nov. 12 and 13. It's described as a black, two-door 2005 GMC Jimmy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.