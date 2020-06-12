Ottawa police investigating shooting death

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting death after a man's body was found in a west end apartment building early Friday morning.

Police responded to the call at 3:50 a.m. after a body was discovered inside a six-storey apartment building on Mayview Avenue in the city's Carlington neighbourhood.

Police are unaware of a motive and continue to search for the shooter. Police did not release the name or age of the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.