Ottawa police investigating shooting death
Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting death after a man's body was found in a west end apartment building early Friday morning.

Call came in at 3:50 a.m. Friday

CBC News ·
Police responded to the call Friday morning after the body was discovered inside a six-story apartment. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Police responded to the call at 3:50 a.m. after a body was discovered inside a six-storey apartment building on Mayview Avenue in the city's Carlington neighbourhood.

Police are unaware of a motive and continue to search for the shooter. Police did not release the name or age of the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police. 

