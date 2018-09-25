Skip to Main Content
Mayoral candidates square off at debate held by Carleton University's residence association
New

Carleton University's residence association is holding a mayoral candidates' debate this evening at 6 p.m., ahead of the Oct. 22 municipal election. Follow CBC reporter Joanne Chianello's live coverage here.

Joanne Chianello · CBC News ·

