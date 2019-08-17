Skip to Main Content
Jim Watson officially comes out as gay after 40 years
Ottawa·New

Just a day before Pride celebrations in Ottawa officially kick off, Ottawa's Mayor Jim Watson has come out as an openly gay man.

Ottawa mayor made announcement day before Capital Pride kicks off

CBC News ·
Last year, Mayor Jim Watson took part in Capital Pride and travelled on the City of Ottawa's very own float at the Pride parade. (Judy Trinh/CBC )

Watson said it was time to share his secret with the city Saturday after 40 years of worrying about how his constituents, friends and family would react.

"I've been thinking about it for 40 years … I've known I was gay since I was a teenager," he said. 

"[The response has] been overwhelming. I had to recharge my phone twice today just to keep up with the tweets and the emails and the phone calls. People have been very very kind."

He said he wishes he told everyone sooner.

"My hope is … hopefully it will make it easier for some young people who are having doubts about whether they should say anything," he said.

 "My message is [for them] is: Don't be afraid to come out, don't feel rushed, but don't don't take 40 years either."

Watson said the reaction to his announcement has been mostly positive. 

Other politicians and locals showed their support on Twitter.

 
