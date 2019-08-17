Jim Watson officially comes out as gay after 40 years

Just a day before Pride celebrations in Ottawa officially kick off, Ottawa's Mayor Jim Watson has come out as an openly gay man.

Watson said it was time to share his secret with the city Saturday after 40 years of worrying about how his constituents, friends and family would react.

"I've been thinking about it for 40 years … I've known I was gay since I was a teenager," he said.

"[The response has] been overwhelming. I had to recharge my phone twice today just to keep up with the tweets and the emails and the phone calls. People have been very very kind."

He said he wishes he told everyone sooner.

"My hope is … hopefully it will make it easier for some young people who are having doubts about whether they should say anything," he said.

"My message is [for them] is: Don't be afraid to come out, don't feel rushed, but don't don't take 40 years either."

Watson said the reaction to his announcement has been mostly positive.

Other politicians and locals showed their support on Twitter.

I couldn't be happier for you, <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a>! Politics matters but so does being true to yourself. Very proud of your courage to come out to the world today. 🌈<br><br>Looking forward to proudly marching with you in <a href="https://twitter.com/FierteCapPride?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FierteCapPride</a>. And wishing you much love and happiness! ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/YgLJyx37C4">https://t.co/YgLJyx37C4</a> —@cathmckenna

An inspiring article for many, glad you chose to take this step <a href="https://twitter.com/JimWatsonOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JimWatsonOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/RBwlUyYpBz">https://t.co/RBwlUyYpBz</a> —@ShawnMenard1

Congratulations, Jim! This must feel great - enjoy the well-wishes from so many of your constituents, and happy Pride! —@JLeiper