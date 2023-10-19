Mayor wants Sens to consider other downtown options for new arena

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says there is more than one option for the Ottawa Senators to find a new home in the city's downtown.

Speaking after the mayor's breakfast Thursday, Sutcliffe told reporters he wants "lots of options" on the new arena's destination.

"The federal government is talking about leaving some of its buildings in downtown Ottawa. And if that's the case, then for the first time in a long time there might be an opportunity to look at a piece of land in downtown Ottawa that would be a good fit," he said.

"If the Senators decide the best option is LeBreton Flats, then that's their decision and we'll work with them on that. But I think we need to look at all the options because this is a very big decision."

Answering questions from the mayor, Senators owner Michael Andlauer said the location of a new arena was a central topic with his bid to by the team, and he knows there's some history behind that ongoing conversation.

"It's interesting to look at, from an economic standpoint what it means … but it seems that people want the arena downtown. Certainly the NCC is desirous of it for the LeBreton lands," he said.

"My gut feel says it's the right thing. Our fans seem to feel that way as well. So there's alignment."

Andlauer said he wants to make a decision that will be looked at favourably five, 10 and 15 years down the road.

"For me it's about the fans, it's what the fans want. That's obviously the engine that drives our team so it's important to listen to the fans," he said.

"Now it's just a matter of working collaboratively in doing what's right. And for me, that's all I'm going to focus on, you know what is right, what's right for fans and everything will fall in place."