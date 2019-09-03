Mayor off to Netherlands to drum up business

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will lead a five-day trade mission to the Netherlands later this month in an attempt to drum up tourism and facilitate business deals.

"I strongly believe that, like with our previous trade missions to China and India, this five-day mission will lead to a number of advances and gains for our city," Watson said Tuesday.

The overseas trip is scheduled from Sept. 15-20.

City officials are also hoping to learn lessons about flood prevention, affordable housing and night-life economy (Amsterdam has a "night mayor").

Watson will travel with 20 others including representatives from Ottawa Tourism, Invest Ottawa, the Canadian Tulip Festival and private companies Assent Compliance, Martello Technologies and Accenture.

The business deals in question have to do with the autonomous vehicle and the defence industry, city officials said.

Visiting with royals, mayors

Watson will meet Princess Margriet of the Netherlands, who was born in Ottawa during the Second World War, as well as the mayors of The Hague and Amsterdam.

At a reception Tuesday morning, both Watson and Dutch ambassador Henk van der Zwan spoke of the history binding Canada and the Netherlands, and the upcoming 75th anniversary of that country's liberation.

Van der Zwan said as important as those historical ties are, there are urgent contemporary issues as well.

"We have a little thing going on which is called Brexit," said van der Zwan. "If you want to have a foothold on the continent and the [European Union] itself, please mind the Netherlands is your partner there and will welcome you with open arms."

Mayor to leave after LRT launch

Watson previously led missions to China and Thailand in November 2015, and to India in April 2016.

"History has shown us at Ottawa Tourism that missions of this nature have a big impact on an already big industry in Ottawa," said Glenn Duncan, the agency's chief marketing officer.

Ottawa Tourism is hoping to land a major international convention, and to get a Dutch tour operator to add Ottawa as a destination, Duncan said.

The mission's timing means Watson will leave Ottawa immediately after the Sept. 14 launch of the long-awaited Confederation Line, and will be in Europe during the LRT's first week of operation.

Watson said during the trip, he'll be in hourly contact with his staff back in Ottawa to keep tabs on the LRT.