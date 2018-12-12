Mayor's committee picks challenged

For the first time since he was elected in 2010, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's personal choices for committee membership have undergone a serious challenge.

Nine councillors voted against the committee nominations Wednesday, throwing a wrench into a process that's normally rubber-stamped by city council.

Their main concern: representatives of urban wards have been largely shut out of key committees, especially planning and finance.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper is the only representative from the city's core appointed to the planning committee, even though many of the most contentious rezoning files, including infill and highrise developments, take place downtown.

He moved to add Capital Coun. Shawn Menard and River Coun. Riley Brockington to planning, as both councillors had ranked the committee as their No. 1 choice when asked where they wanted to serve.

Watson recommended against the change, however, and the motion failed 9 to 15.

The mayor did support adding Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais to planning — the east-end councillor's second choice — because Blais had apparently been left off the committee by accident.

I voted against and dissented on this Council’s picks for our standing committees, transit commission and FEDCO for one reason: This was not about the City of Ottawa, it was about one man and power. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottvote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottvote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> —@ShawnMenard1

Some councillors were also upset that the finance and economic development committee, which decides on major budget items and acts like Watson's cabinet, includes no urban councillors, but all the rural ones. Also, only three of the 12 members of the committee are women, two of whom are new councillors.

I voted against the recommendations for Standing Committees, Transit Commission, & Sub-Committees because it does not represent the diversity & unique needs of the city. It is about power and not real representation. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> —@cmckenney

Nine councillors voted against Watson's report on committee nominations, including: