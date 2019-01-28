Mayor Jim Watson to press feds for cash for housing, cannabis

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he will press the federal government for money to deal with affordable housing and cannabis legalization when he and other mayors meet today with the prime minister.

Watson is part of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' caucus of "big city mayors," which is set to gather in Ottawa Monday before meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and sharing its hopes for the 2019 federal budget — the last of the Liberal government's current mandate.

Watson said the housing issue in particular is reaching a tipping point, and the city needs help to deal with challenges exacerbated by an influx of refugee families.

"We're a welcoming community. We welcomed over 3,000 Syrians, but it's gone to the point now that we have so many people in temporary and makeshift accommodations," Watson said.

"It's not good financially for taxpayers, and it's certainly not good socially for these families."

Watson said he is glad those refugees now have safe spaces to live, but the already-long waiting lists for housing is making a bad situation worse.

"They need to provide us with the dollars to ensure that there is more adequate housing than sticking a family of, six or seven, or eight people in a one-room motel room in the downtown core," Watson said.

Cannabis cash

Watson also has a meeting set up with Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security, and said he hopes to be able to get the same type of funding as Toronto did to deal with housing issues there.

He said many of the decisions the province and federal government make — for instance, around cannabis legalization — tend to end up costing cities more money.

On cannabis, the city expects to spend as much as $8 million on enforcement and inspection activities, Watson said.

"You know it's almost like when the federal provincial governments sneeze we end up getting a cold," he said.

"The federal and provincial governments get the lion's share of the revenue through excise tax and sales tax and so on. And yet they have the least amount to do when it comes to the enforcement."