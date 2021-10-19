Mayor Jim Watson's final state of the city speech optimistic about future

Mayor Jim Watson spoke for nearly an hour in his final state of the city address Wednesday, encapsulating all that has taken place under his watch, and he announced the return of an event that hadn't happened since his earlier political days.

An old-fashioned version of the Exhibition will be coming to Lansdowne this summer, Watson said, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of saving the Aberdeen Pavilion from demolition — the mayor was instrumental in that movement.

That news was mixed in with a list of several key events throughout the tenure of Ottawa's longest-serving mayor, but not before the address began on a sombre note.

Algonquin elder Claudette Commanda opened the first council meeting of 2022 with a blessing for council, and offered a prayer for the families of those killed in the Eastway Tank explosion.

"We can't even begin to understand the sadness these families are carrying, but they know that we care for them," said Commanda. "And the Creator certainly knows we love them and our prayers will go to those families, they will be embraced in our love."

The mayor followed, echoing those sentiments. After a moment of silence to honour the victims, Watson launched into his 12th state of the city speech, his last since he's not planning to run again in this fall's municipal election.

He said he was proud of passing 12 budgets that met the tax-increase promises he made in three elections, and expressed hope the next council will take "a similar fiscally responsible approach."

As is his wont, the mayor touched on dozens of topics and city projects, including everything from the expansion of light rail to Indigenous relationships to cycling paths and housing. He pointed out the central library was moving forward and the interprovincial William Commanda Bridge should be welcoming pedestrians, cyclists and even cross-country skiers later this year.

Pedestrians and cyclists should be able to cross the William Commanda Bridge this fall, says Mayor Jim Watson. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Aside from the news about the Exhibition, the mayor said the city is in discussions with the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation about establishing an urban addition to their reserve In Ottawa to help foster economic and cultural opportunities for its members. The band council approved the concept earlier this week, and the Algonquin nation is in talks "with their development partners on possible locations within the City of Ottawa," said Watson.

The mayor also announced all OC Transpo buses and LRT stations will replace green card readers with a new technology later this year, which will give all customers the ability to pay their adult fares with their credit card and Presto cards.

Watson recognized the city has experienced "hardships and challenges," including the "plagued" Confederation Line, flooding, the 2018 tornado and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Etches to receive key to the city

But the mayor was optimistic about the future of the city.

"I hope that in the coming years, we can find a return to balance and a more objective appreciation of how great this city is when compared to others," he said.

Watson spent a significant portion of his address singling out people who have helped Ottawa, such as the thousands who came out to fill sandbags during the floods; rabbis and a group of volunteers who bring kosher chicken noodle soup to those in need; a pizzeria owner, whose shop had been broken into, who helped a woman isolated with COVID-19, and another glass repair shop owner who fixed the pizzeria's broken window for free.

"Our residents love their city and they're proud of it — and I witness this each and every day when I'm out in the community."

Watson said he'll be giving a key to the city to medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and the entire Ottawa Public Health staff for their "incredible" work during the pandemic.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, has steered the nation's capital through two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Ryan Reynolds get his own 'Way'

There was other news that earned the most social media attention. The mayor proposed to name a street after actor Ryan Reynolds, who spent some of his childhood in Vanier.

Reynolds donated $1 million to food banks, including Ottawa's, and to the Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region. He also participated in an OPH Twitter campaign during the Super Bowl last February.

"It's clear that Ottawa does have a special place in Ryan's heart," said Watson, who later brought forward a notice of motion that included double-entendres mentioning various films featuring Reynolds.

If council approves the commemorative naming at its next meeting, Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision called Cassette in Cumberland ward.