Outaouais town in mourning after mayor dies in farm accident

A small municipality in Quebec's Outaouais region is in mourning after its mayor died in a farm accident Tuesday.

Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau of the Sûreté du Québec confirmed an investigation is underway after a man in his mid-40s died when he fell from a grain elevator. Bibeau would not release the identity of the deceased person.

Radio-Canada has confirmed with members of the town's council that the man was Éric Trépanier, the mayor of Fassett, Que. The municipality, located about five kilometres east of Montebello, Que., on the Ottawa River, had a population of 431 as of the 2016 census.

Colleagues shocked, saddened

Trépanier's colleagues said they're in shock.

"It's not just the mayor we lost. It is a colleague," said Coun. Claude Joubert.

Another local councillor, Jean-Yves Pagé, said he was saddened by the news.

The two elected officials said council members will stand together and continue their work on behalf of residents.

Trépanier was elected mayor in November 2017, according to the town's website.

Condolences pour in

Condolences also poured in from other elected officials.

Mathieu Lacombe, MLA for Papineau and the provincial minister responsible for the Outaouais region, offered his sympathies to the mayor's family on Facebook.

"We are with you," he wrote.

The MP for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation, Stéphane Lauzon, also indicated on Facebook that his thoughts are with Trépanier's family and the members of Fassett's municipal council.

Flag at half mast

Benoit Lauzon, mayor of the nearby town of Thurso, Que., said he was very saddened by the loss of a colleague and friend. Lauzon said in a post on Facebook that Trépanier was dedicated to his community and his region.

He added that the flags of the regional municipality would be lowered to half mast until the day of the funeral.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Bibeau. The victim was transported to a nearby community health centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The SQ and the Quebec's workplace health and safety commission are investigating.