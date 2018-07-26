Changes to Holland Avenue bike detour will be made after all

After initially ruling out changes to the Holland Avenue bike detour this year, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has now announced plans to alter the bike lane after cyclists complained about its dangers.

The announcement comes a week after Watson declared no changes would be made this year to the route along Holland — a detour for cyclists who used the now-closed Harmer Avenue bridge to bypass Highway 417.

Cyclists are currently guided along the route by "super-sharrows" — green road markings with a bicycle and two chevrons set in the middle of the road.

The idea was to encourage cyclists to "take the lane" by riding on top of the sharrows, with drivers expected to follow in single file.

Plans for new detour

In a memo posted on social media by Watson Thursday, the proposed changes to the detour include a painted continuous 1.5-metre-wide cycling lane on each side of Holland from Kenilworth to Tyndall streets.

Approximately 14 parking spots will be temporarily removed on the west side of Holland (there are normally 26 spots in total), along with six spots on the east side (there are normally 19 in total), according to the memo by Alain Gonthier, the city's director of infrastructure services.

The city's original proposed detour — rejected after residents along Holland complained — would have eliminated more parking spaces. But OC Transpo agreed to spike a dedicated northbound bus lane, allowing the city to implement dedicated painted bicycle lanes while maintaining about half the on-street parking, the memo states.

The city's original proposed detour — rejected after residents along Holland complained — would have eliminated more parking spaces. But OC Transpo agreed to spike a dedicated northbound bus lane, allowing the city to implement dedicated painted bicycle lanes while maintaining about half the on-street parking, the memo states.

"The revised detour is scheduled to be implemented prior to the start of school in September," the memo continues.

"The work will consist of removing the super-sharrows from the pavement surface, making minor adjustments to some traffic [lights] at intersections, creating a dedicated left-turn lane to provide access to the school, and line painting."