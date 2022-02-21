Mayoral candidates call for investigation of into police services board

Mayoral candidates Bob Chiarelli and Catherine McKenney have sent a joint letter asking the civilian police oversight body to investigate "a potential conflict of interest" related to an opponent's campaign.

The current chair of the police services board, Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, has stated the board intends to make the important hire of a new police chief before the new city council takes office on Nov. 15. El-Chantiry is also one of two dozen honorary co-chairs for Mark Sutcliffe's mayoral campaign.

Former police chief Peter Sloly resigned eight months ago at the height of the convoy protests that occupied the city's downtown last winter. El-Chantiry took over as chair of the police services board the following day — after a high-profile overhaul of the board .

McKenney and Chiarelli wrote to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission on Tuesday asking that the independent, quasi-judicial agency investigate whether the current board overseeing the Ottawa Police Service is "exercising its mandate appropriately" in hiring Sloly's replacement.

They called it a "pressing concern."

The two candidates point out Sutcliffe is the only leading candidate who is in favour of a new chief being named before the next term of council, and El-Chantiry's participation in his campaign is a problem.

"This represents a real and perceived conflict," Chairelli and McKenney wrote. "This risks further eroding public trust, as Mr. Sutcliffe is perceived to have influence over the chief's selection process while running as a perceived candidate for mayor."

Sutcliffe has said in recent days that he supports the current police services board hiring a new chief, and that he doesn't want the process to be politicized.

El-Chantiry could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe, left, is the only leading mayoral candidate who supports hiring a new police chief before Nov. 15, say candidates Catherine McKenney and Bob Chiarelli. (Patrick Louiseize/CBC)

Wait for inquiry results, new council: letter

The call for an investigation comes not only in the final days of an increasingly embattled mayoral race, but amid dramatic testimony at the public inquiry into the convoy protests. In coming days, the public will hear from a number of current police leaders and from Sloly.

Chiarelli and McKenney argue that the hiring of a new chief should wait until the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act is completed, as "the findings of the inquiry will be pertinent to the deliberation of the board, including the selection of a new permanent chief."

They also point out that a majority of city council and the police board will be replaced when the new term of council is sworn in on Nov. 15.

"Taking this decision in the next term of council would allow the board to fulfil its mandate by ensuring policing services are aligned with the Ontario Police Service Act, the needs and aspirations of residents and based on the vision of the new council.

"This is common sense. In a matter of days, Ottawa will have a newmMayor and a minimum of 12 new councillors."

Finally, Chiarelli and McKenney charge that the board-led public consultations on the hiring of a new chief "were inherently flawed" and "poorly attended."