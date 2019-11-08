Mayor backs fare freeze amid ongoing LRT woes
Jim Watson proposing a freeze from January to March 2020
Citing the mounting frustration of OC Transpo customers with the city's problem-plagued LRT system, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is proposing a three-month transit fare freeze.
"As you know, our transit users have been experiencing far too many challenging and uncertain commutes over the last month, given the ongoing issues and service interruptions on LRT," Watson wrote to city manager Steve Kanellakos Friday afternoon.
Watson said the need for "short-term relief" in the form of a temporary freeze became "obvious" after Wednesday's fraught transit commission meeting.
The mayor is proposing a fare freeze from January to March 2020. Transit fares were set to increase Jan. 1.
The freeze will be covered by funds from payments being withheld from Confederation Line builder Rideau Transit Group, Watson said.
Additionally, Watson has asked Kanellakos to come up with a funding plan to extend the fare freeze beyond March "should service to our transit passengers not improve to the City's satisfaction."
"Our hope for our customers certainly remains that issues will have been resolved over the coming months, and that service will have significantly improved and stabilized," the mayor concluded.
