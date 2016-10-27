Mayfair's Rocky Horror screenings toast after Disney pulls cult classics
Ottawa indie theatre losing access to vast catalogue of 20th Century Fox favourites
It's the ending Lee Demarbre was hoping he'd never see.
The owner of Ottawa's Mayfair Theatre is about to lose his access to a vast library of indie film house mainstays such as Die Hard, The Sound of Music and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
It comes after The Walt Disney Company decided to extend its "vaulting" policy to 20th Century Fox, a studio it acquired when it bought parent company 21st Century Fox in March.
- Toronto indie cinema says Disney has cut access to 20th Century Fox film archives
- Experts weigh in on repercussions of Disney's growing footprint in Hollywood
Under the policy, Disney movies are removed from theatrical distribution one year after their release, Demarbre said — and now those 20th Century Fox films are, too.
"They have that stipulation for all their movies," Demarbre said.
Losing The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the cult classic that has drawn costumed fans to interactive screenings at the Mayfair for years, will be the biggest blow, Demarbre lamented.
"On those Saturday nights when we showed Rocky Horror near midnight, once a month, I could go to bed knowing that we'll make enough money to break even that day," he said.
Demarbre has reserved dates for both Rocky Horror and Die Hard until the end of the year, but he's not sure he'll be able to screen the movies.
"I actually don't know who to reach out to at this point. My good friends at 20th Century Fox, they're all now out of a job."
The Mayfair has outlived other threats over its 87 years, including the shift to digital projection in 2012 and the more recent arrival of Cineplex Cinemas at nearby Lansdowne Park.
- Swith to digital costly for movie theatres
- Lansdowne cinemas threaten historic Mayfair
- Film buffs save Mayfair
Now, the theatre will have to compete with Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, coming in November. Disney+ is expected to do battle with Netflix by maintaining exclusive control of the very titles the Mayfair has come to rely upon.
But Demarbre said he's confident the Mayfair will ride out this storm, too.
"I think the worst thing about it is Disney is taking away a few titles that we love showing and our members love seeing."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.