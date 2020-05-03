Deadliest day of pandemic yet as OPH reports 14 new deaths

Another 14 people have died in the city from COVID-19, making the past 24 hours the deadliest such period since the start of the pandemic.

The city's death toll has now risen to 92, according to Ottawa Public Health's Sunday report.

There have now been 1,483 confirmed cases of the virus in Ottawa, an increase of 63 new cases since Saturday's report.

So far, 830 of those cases are considered resolved, meaning the person has recovered. That's more than half the total, roughly 56 per cent.

There are also 22 outbreaks at institutions across the city.

Public health officials have said Ottawa is past its peak for community-based COVID-19 infections due to a declining number of hospitalizations.

Ontario's health ministry, meanwhile, reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Sunday. The ministry said the province had 511 new cases the day before.

The province says it's confirmed 17,553 cases of the virus, and the death toll is now at 1,216. CBC News, however, has counted a total of 1,294 deaths using data from local health units. Some 12,005 people have recovered.