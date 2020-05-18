Another 7 COVID-19 deaths reported on Victoria Day: OPH

Seven more people have died from COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH), bringing the total killed by the virus in the city to 201.

According to the public health authority's Monday update, the city has now had 1,802 confirmed cases of the virus.

So far, 1,396 of those diagnosed with the virus have recovered, or roughly 77 per cent. There are also 23 ongoing outbreaks at city institutions, and 48 residents are currently hospitalized.

According to OPH, the actual number of infections may be anywhere from five to 30 times the reported number of cases.

At the provincial level, the Ontario government confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number in the province to 22,957.