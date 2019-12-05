Gatineau mayor not seeking re-election, sources tell Radio-Canada

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin will announce on Thursday he's not seeking re-election, sources tell Radio-Canada.

Pedneaud-Jobin's office did not respond to Radio-Canada's request for comment Wednesday but confirmed he will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss his future.

If Pedneaud-Jobin officially bows out of the next election, it will force the party he founded, Action Gatineau, to elect a new leader.

Pedneaud-Jobin was first elected as a municipal councillor in 2009 in the Buckingham district of Gatineau. In 2013, he was elected mayor of Quebec's fourth largest city and was re-elected in 2017.

The next general election in Gatineau is slated for Nov. 7, 2021.