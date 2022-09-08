Ottawa trucker convicted, but doesn't admit guilt, in Florida child luring case

WARNING: This article contains explicit details.

An Ottawa long-haul truck driver who made headlines documenting his travels during the COVID-19 pandemic has been convicted of child luring and sending harmful content to a minor after an online exchange with an undercover Florida police officer posing as a 13-year-old last year.

In a courtroom in St. Augustine, Fla., on Wednesday, 36-year-old Matthew Marchand pleaded no contest to all three third-degree felony charges he was facing: one count of soliciting a minor for sex and two counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor, St. Johns County Circuit Court records show.

He was found guilty by Judge R. Lee Smith of the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida.

The no contest plea was negotiated with the prosecution. It means Marchand accepts the conviction but does not admit guilt.

Such pleas are not allowed in Canada.

Smith sentenced Marchand to three years in prison, with credit for the 362 days Marchand had spent in county jail since his arrest last year. He had faced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for each count.

Marchand will be transferred to a state prison and is being added to the sex offender registry. He must also pay about $920 US in court costs by August 2026.

His defence lawyer, Terry Jon Shoemaker, said by phone Thursday that Marchand was hoping for less, but understands the plea was in his best interest.

Arrest warrant issued same day as online exchange

The online exchange with the undercover officer happened on July 14, 2022, and a nationwide arrest warrant for Marchand was issued the same day. He was picked up in South Carolina the following day, according to court records.

In September he waived his arraignment, pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial, court records show.

He was later represented by Shoemaker, who Marchand hired privately.

Marchand was declared indigent by the court, meaning that if his defence incurred any costs to hire experts or have devices searched, the state would have paid for it.

In his request to be declared indigent, Marchand said he had been placed on administrative leave from his job, was no longer generating income, and had five dependents living at his home in Ottawa, records show.

The online exchange

On July 14, 2022, a police officer conducting a "proactive undercover operation" with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine posted an ad on an unidentified "internet commerce site" pretending to be a 13-year-old girl, according to Marchand's arrest warrant in St. Johns County Circuit Court records.

The suspect contacted the undercover officer and "a sexually explicit conversation took place" over the unidentified site, as well as via texts. Parts of the conversation are included in the arrest warrant:

Suspect: How old are you?

Officer: 13

Suspect: How big are your boobies?

Suspect: Do you want to see a boy's penis?

Officer: If u want

The suspect sent the officer a picture of a penis, asked if she had "any hair," and then sent a picture of a vagina. Later during the exchange the suspect asked if she was being sexually stimulated. He then sent "a link to a pornographic video" showing a vagina being digitally penetrated, the arrest warrant states.

"The suspect was positively identified" as Marchand, the warrant adds.

Social media following

Prior to his arrest, Marchand had gained notoriety through social media accounts documenting his experiences on the road during the pandemic. He appeared several times in CBC Ottawa online articles and radio shows.

In 2020, he told CBC he was averaging about 200,000 kilometres per year in the U.S. and Canada, and that he started trucking about five years earlier after losing his job as a building superintendent.

In February 2022, the Truckload Carriers Association named him a "Highway Angel" for helping motorists who had been stranded on I-95 in Virginia during a January snowstorm.

He told CBC he had given a family a jug of water and two blankets, and helped shovel neighbouring vehicles out of the snow.

After news of the charges against Marchand was first reported by the Ottawa Citizen last year, his Twitter account was deleted and his Instagram account was made private.