Ottawa trucker pleads not guilty after allegedly luring cop posing as 13-year-old

An Ottawa long-haul truck driver has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial on charges of child luring and sending harmful content to minors after an alleged exchange with an undercover Florida police officer posing as a 13-year-old this summer.

Matthew Marchand, 36, was arrested in the U.S. in July on three third-degree felony charges — the least serious class of felonies in Florida, each punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 — and has since been held in jail.

The charges are one count of solicitation of a minor for sex and two counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor.

He was initially due to appear in court on Tuesday to be arraigned, but on Sept. 14 he waived his arraignment, entered a plea of not guilty and requested a jury trial, St. Johns County Circuit Court records show.

A felony pretrial is now scheduled for Nov. 1.

Social media following

Marchand, who has several young children at home, had earlier gained notoriety through social media accounts documenting his experiences on the road during the pandemic, and appeared several times in CBC Ottawa online articles and radio shows.

In 2020 he told CBC he averages about 200,000 kilometres per year in the U.S. and Canada, and that he started trucking about five years earlier after losing his job as a building superintendent.

In February this year, the U.S. Truckload Carriers Association named him a "Highway Angel" for helping motorists who had been stranded on I-95 in Virginia during a January snowstorm.

He told CBC he had given a family a jug of water and two blankets, and helped shovel neighbouring vehicles out of the snow.

After news of the charges against Marchand was first reported by the Ottawa Citizen in August, his Twitter account was deleted and his Instagram account was made private.

Online exchange

On July 14, a police officer conducting a "proactive undercover operation" with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department in St. Augustine, Fla., posted an ad on an unidentified "internet commerce site" pretending to be a 13-year-old girl, according to Marchand's arrest warrant filed in St. Johns County Circuit Court records.

The suspect contacted the undercover officer and "a sexually explicit conversation took place" over the unidentified site, as well as via texts. Parts of the conversation were included in the arrest warrant:

Suspect: How old are you?

Officer: 13

Suspect: How big are your boobies?

Suspect: Do you want to see a boy's penis?

Officer: If u want

The suspect sent the officer a picture of a penis, asked if she had "any hair," and then sent a picture of a vagina. Later during the exchange the suspect asked if she was being sexually stimulated. He then sent "a link to a pornographic video" showing a vagina being digitally penetrated, the arrest warrant states.

"The suspect was positively identified" as Marchand, the warrant adds.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Arrest warrant issued same day

A nationwide arrest warrant for Marchand was issued the same day the alleged online conversation took place, and he was picked up in South Carolina the following day, according to court records.

He made his first court appearance July 28 and is currently being held in a county jail in Florida.

According to a request Marchand filed in court seeking a public defender, he had been placed on administrative leave from his job, was no longer generating income, and had five dependents living at his home in Ottawa.

He is currently being represented by Florida criminal lawyer Terry Jon Shoemaker.