Matthew Kupfer's winter commute triathlon
Recap

Matthew Kupfer's winter commute triathlon

Follow along as our reporter trekked downtown on a day you weren't supposed to commute.

It included a suburban bus, a 417 slog and snowshoeing in Centretown

Matthew Kupfer · CBC News ·
CBC Ottawa journalist Matthew Kupfer used three modes of transportation, including snowshoes, to get to work on Wednesday morning. (David Richard/CBC)

Getting through the snow in Ottawa is going to be a challenge today, no matter how you get around.

By bus. By car. By snowshoe and ski...we hear how folks are getting into work, after the Big Storm. 10:43

So we decided to test out plowing through the city streets three ways — a rush-hour triathlon, of sorts — travelling by bus, car and snowshoe.

The CBC's Matthew Kupfer started in Barrhaven at 7 a.m. and made his way to the CBC's studios downtown by 10 a.m.

You can follow along as he documented his journey.

People in Ottawa got creative with their commute on Wednesday, after the city got about 30 centimetres of snow in under 24 hours. The CBC's Matthew Kupfer tried his hand at snowshoeing to work as part of a winter commute triathalon. 0:57

Share your commute stories with Matthew by sending him an email.

