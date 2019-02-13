Recap
Matthew Kupfer's winter commute triathlon
Follow along as our reporter trekked downtown on a day you weren't supposed to commute.
It included a suburban bus, a 417 slog and snowshoeing in Centretown
Getting through the snow in Ottawa is going to be a challenge today, no matter how you get around.
So we decided to test out plowing through the city streets three ways — a rush-hour triathlon, of sorts — travelling by bus, car and snowshoe.
The CBC's Matthew Kupfer started in Barrhaven at 7 a.m. and made his way to the CBC's studios downtown by 10 a.m.
You can follow along as he documented his journey.
Share your commute stories with Matthew by sending him an email.
