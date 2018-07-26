Mattamy Homes withdraws plan for Stonebridge golf course

Mattamy Homes has withdrawn a plan to build homes on a section of the Stonebridge Golf Course and Country Club in Barrhaven, according to Coun. Jan Harder.

In a newsletter to constituents sent Thursday, Harder wrote that Mattamy Homes "has withdrawn their application on Longfields Drive."

"Mattamy Homes listened and has advised that they look forward to working with all of us starting in early September. Watch for further updates starting with the date of September's facilitated session," the newsletter continues.

The developer's proposal to rearrange and shorten the course off Longfields Drive to build 158 homes on its property was met with opposition from some residents at a late June meeting.

Some of them were concerned the entire course could one day be built over, while others wanted the money they paid to have properties bordering the course given back to them.