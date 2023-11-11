Ottawa councillor Matt Luloff named as Conservative candidate for Orléans

The Conservative Party of Canada has announced Ottawa city councillor, Matt Luloff, as its candidate for the next election in the riding of Orléans.

"Another common sense Conservative candidate has joined the team and we couldn't be happier," the party said in a statement, calling Luloff a "champion for robust business and economic development."

"Matt Luloff will be a tremendous asset to the team and a strong advocate for the people of Orléans."

Luloff, who represents the ward of Orléans East-Cumberland, was re-elected to city council in 2022.

He was born and raised in Ottawa, served with the Forces in in Afghanistan and later got a degree from Carleton, according to a city biography. He has advised members of Parliament and chaired the both the city's community and protective services committee and the Ottawa Public Library board, it says.

"I understand that unleashing the power of our workforce by cutting red tape and excessive regulation, axing the Liberal carbon tax, and reining in wasteful spending is what we need to do in order to bring home powerful paycheques and lower prices for the hardworking people of Orléans," said Luloff in the news release posted Friday.

Luloff would only have to give up his council seat if he wins. While a byelection would then likely take place, council could also appoint a temporary replacement.

Two years ago, then-city councillor and deputy mayor Jenna Sudds announced her bid as the Kanata-Carleton Liberal candidate — and was elected as MP and is now the minister of families, children and social development.