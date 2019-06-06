Matt Brash has been a Toronto Blue Jays fan all his life, but he's now got a new allegiance.

This week, the 21-year-old pitcher from Kingston, Ont., was drafted in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft, 113th overall, by the San Diego Padres.

"I had my family and some close family friends over, and wasn't really expecting too much the first day [of the draft]," Brash told CBC Radio's All In A Day on Thursday.

"It was a long night [since] I didn't get called. But it was all good because my name got called the next day."

Hearing the Padres say his name, Brash said, was "pretty surreal."

"I just remember my mom and my dad just being so happy for me, and everyone just congratulating me. And then my phone started to blow up a little bit."

Breakout season

The six-foot-one right-hander struck out 121 batters this past season for the Niagara University Purple Eagles, setting both a school and athletic conference record.

He also posted a 2.43 ERA and was named the conference's pitcher of the year. His breakout season caught the eye of the Padres' scouts, who invited him down to Petco Park before the draft to show off his stuff.

"I basically just warmed up and threw to five batters — 25 pitches at the most. That was it. It was short, but it was still really exciting," Brash said.

"They'd seen me before, quite a few times playing at university. But that was the final [test]."

Brash is now off to Arizona, where he'll play minor league ball with the Padres in the hopes of gradually moving up the organizational ladder.

If he were to one day make the majors, he'd be the first player born in Kingston to do so.

"It's a pretty small baseball town. I remember, growing up, our teams never had too many kids on them," Brash said.

"I always knew I had a good arm.... I was a smaller guy, but I still threw hard. So I kind of just let my body develop and just stayed with it and worked hard."