Mathieu Lacombe named minister responsible for Outaouais

Coalition Avenir Québec​ MNA Mathieu Lacombe has been named minister for families and minister responsible for the Outaouais.

CAQ MNA for Papineau also named Quebec's minister of families

Papineau MNA Mathieu Lacombe was welcomed to cabinet Thursday with a little help from his two children. 0:56

Lacombe was elected in Papineau in the Quebec election on Oct. 1, when his party came to power for the first time.

He was among three CAQ candidates elected in western Quebec, traditionally a Liberal stronghold.

The others, CAQ MNAs Robert Bussière and Mathieu Lévesque, were not given cabinet posts.  

The CAQ cabinet was sworn in on Thursday and includes an equal number of men and women.

